The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor an Election Forum Monday, October 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the CL Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Candidates for the Junction City Commission will appear at 5:30 p.m., followed by candidates for the Geary County USD #475 Board of Education. You will be able to submit questions at the event. To listen live, you can tune to 1420 – KJCK. To watch live, click below: