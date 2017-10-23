Fab Four to Pay Homage to Beatles

It’s Beatlemania time at Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium with “The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute.”

This McCain Performance Series presentation will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

Representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career, the Emmy-winning Fab Four members provide note-for-note live renditions of such classics as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Hey Jude” and more. The group has performed its ultimate tribute to the Beatles around the world, including in Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428. All Kansas State University students and kids 18 and under are half-price. Other discounts are available for seniors, military, university faculty and staff, and for groups of 10 or more.