K-State’s Game at Texas Tech Set for 11 a.m. Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference FOX Sports announced Monday morning that Kansas State’s November 4 matchup at Texas Tech will kick off at 11 a.m., and be televised nationally by FS1.

The Wildcats are looking to become the first road team to win in the series since they did so in 2013. Last season, K-State earned a 44-38 home win, while the Red Raiders took the last matchup in Lubbock, 59-44.

K-State travels to Lawrence, Kansas, this Saturday to take on KU for the 115th edition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown inside Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 2 p.m., and be televised nationally by FS1.