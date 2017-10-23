Kansas woman dies head-on semi crash

ELLIS COUNTY — A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mercury Sable driven by Luverna K. Schmeidler, 87, Hays, was westbound on the eastbound Interstate 70 Vine Street exit off ramp.

The Mercury struck a semi head-on just before the exit in the center of the lanes.

Schmeidler was transported to Hays Medical Center where she died. The semi driver Vladimir P. Ivanov, 48, OFallon, MO., was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

———

Public safety agencies are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Vine Street.

While details have not been made available, authorities were attempting to clear the roadway of a semi and debris left when the vehicle crossed through the median near the northbound I-70 ramps.

A second vehicle was involved and was heavily damaged.