Wakefield Regional Cross Country Results

Wakefield Boy’s and Girl’s results from the 1A Regional Cross Country Meet held in Washington, KS on Saturday October 21, 2017
Schools competing: Axtell, Beloit-St. John’s, Centralia, Clifton/Clyde, Downs/Lakeside, Frankfort, Glasco, Highland West, Mankato-Rock Hills, Miltonvale, Natoma, Onaga, Osborne, Scandia/Pike Valley, Stockton, Sylvan Unified, Tescott, Tipton Catholic, Wakefield and Wetmore.
Place and order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Boys.
1st Dalton Murray So. 15th Place overall 18:54
2nd Noah Ghent Sr. 27th Place overall 20:16
3rd Mason Rohrer Fr. 79th Place overall 26:48
Boys’ Team Scores:
1st Place Beloit-St.John’s 13 Points
2nd Place Frankfort 42 Points
3rd Place Axtell 52 Points
4th Place Centralia 55 Points
5th Place Washington County 101 Points
6th Place Valley Falls 105 Points
7th Place Downs/Lakeside 113 Points
8th Place Wilson 134 Points
9th Place Osborne 138 Points
10th Place Tescott 168 Points
11th Place Onaga 197 Points
12th Place Troy 211 Points
Place and order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Girls
1st Kelly Flickinger Fr. 13th Place overall 24:13
2nd Dakota Swader So. 27th Place overall 26:02
3rd Mary Williams Fr. 51st Place overall 29:34
Girls’ Team Scores:
1st Place Downs/Lakeside 28 Points
2nd Place Tescott 31 Points
3rd Place Centralia 46 Points
4th Place Frankfort 54 Points
5th Place Onaga 64 Points
Coach Braden, “Going into the regional meet on Saturday, we only had three boys and three girls competing, so we didn’t have a team on either squad. Knowing that we wouldn’t have a team going to state, we needed to focus on trying to qualify a couple of individuals. Our two best chances were freshman Kelly Flickinger and sophomore Dalton Murray. Kelly ran well for us all year and did so again on Saturday, however her time of 24:13 was 33 seconds shy of a qualifying time that would have advanced her on to Wamego next Saturday. Dalton Murray also ran well for us Saturday and his time of 18:54 did qualify him for next Saturday’s State Meet in Wamego. This will be Dalton’s second trip in as many years to Wamego.”
The 1A State Cross Country Meet will be held at the Wamego Country Club this coming Saturday October 28th. Dalton will run at 12:55 p.m.
Thanks
Ladd Braden
Wakefield Cross Country