Wakefield Regional Cross Country Results

Wakefield Boy’s and Girl’s results from the 1A Regional Cross Country Meet held in Washington, KS on Saturday October 21, 2017

Schools competing: Axtell, Beloit-St. John’s, Centralia, Clifton/Clyde, Downs/Lakeside, Frankfort, Glasco, Highland West, Mankato-Rock Hills, Miltonvale, Natoma, Onaga, Osborne, Scandia/Pike Valley, Stockton, Sylvan Unified, Tescott, Tipton Catholic, Wakefield and Wetmore.

Place and order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Boys.

1st Dalton Murray So. 15th Place overall 18:54

2nd Noah Ghent Sr. 27th Place overall 20:16

3rd Mason Rohrer Fr. 79th Place overall 26:48

Boys’ Team Scores:

1st Place Beloit-St.John’s 13 Points

2nd Place Frankfort 42 Points

3rd Place Axtell 52 Points

4th Place Centralia 55 Points

5th Place Washington County 101 Points

6th Place Valley Falls 105 Points

7th Place Downs/Lakeside 113 Points

8th Place Wilson 134 Points

9th Place Osborne 138 Points

10th Place Tescott 168 Points

11th Place Onaga 197 Points

12th Place Troy 211 Points

Place and order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Girls

1st Kelly Flickinger Fr. 13th Place overall 24:13

2nd Dakota Swader So. 27th Place overall 26:02

3rd Mary Williams Fr. 51st Place overall 29:34

Girls’ Team Scores:

1st Place Downs/Lakeside 28 Points

2nd Place Tescott 31 Points

3rd Place Centralia 46 Points

4th Place Frankfort 54 Points

5th Place Onaga 64 Points

Coach Braden, “Going into the regional meet on Saturday, we only had three boys and three girls competing, so we didn’t have a team on either squad. Knowing that we wouldn’t have a team going to state, we needed to focus on trying to qualify a couple of individuals. Our two best chances were freshman Kelly Flickinger and sophomore Dalton Murray. Kelly ran well for us all year and did so again on Saturday, however her time of 24:13 was 33 seconds shy of a qualifying time that would have advanced her on to Wamego next Saturday. Dalton Murray also ran well for us Saturday and his time of 18:54 did qualify him for next Saturday’s State Meet in Wamego. This will be Dalton’s second trip in as many years to Wamego.”

The 1A State Cross Country Meet will be held at the Wamego Country Club this coming Saturday October 28th. Dalton will run at 12:55 p.m.

Thanks

Ladd Braden

Wakefield Cross Country