Wakefield Regional Cross Country Results

Wakefield Boy’s and Girl’s results from the 1A Regional Cross Country Meet held in Washington, KS on Saturday October 21, 2017

 

Schools competing:      Axtell, Beloit-St. John’s, Centralia, Clifton/Clyde, Downs/Lakeside, Frankfort, Glasco, Highland West, Mankato-Rock Hills, Miltonvale, Natoma, Onaga, Osborne, Scandia/Pike Valley, Stockton, Sylvan Unified, Tescott, Tipton Catholic, Wakefield and Wetmore.

 

Place and order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Boys.

 

1st     Dalton Murray               So.    15th  Place overall       18:54

2nd    Noah Ghent                  Sr.     27th  Place overall       20:16

3rd     Mason Rohrer               Fr.     79th  Place overall       26:48

 

Boys’ Team Scores:     

1st  Place              Beloit-St.John’s                              13 Points

2nd  Place             Frankfort                                       42 Points

3rd Place              Axtell                                             52 Points

4th Place              Centralia                                        55 Points

5th Place              Washington County                       101 Points

6th Place              Valley Falls                                   105 Points

7th Place              Downs/Lakeside                           113 Points

8th Place              Wilson                                         134 Points

9th Place              Osborne                                      138 Points

10th Place            Tescott                                        168 Points

11th Place            Onaga                                         197 Points

12th Place            Troy                                            211 Points

 

Place and order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Girls

 

1st     Kelly Flickinger              Fr.     13th Place overall          24:13

2nd    Dakota Swader              So.    27th Place overall          26:02

3rd     Mary Williams               Fr.     51st Place overall           29:34

 

Girls’ Team Scores:      

1st   Place             Downs/Lakeside                              28 Points

2nd   Place            Tescott                                           31 Points

3rd  Place             Centralia                                        46 Points

4th Place              Frankfort                                        54 Points

5th Place              Onaga                                           64 Points

 

Coach Braden, “Going into the regional meet on Saturday, we only had three boys and three girls competing, so we didn’t have a team on either squad. Knowing that we wouldn’t have a team going to state, we needed to focus on trying to qualify a couple of individuals.  Our two best chances were freshman Kelly Flickinger and sophomore Dalton Murray.  Kelly ran well for us all year and did so again on Saturday, however her time of 24:13 was 33 seconds shy of a qualifying time that would have advanced her on to Wamego next Saturday. Dalton Murray also ran well for us Saturday and his time of 18:54 did qualify him for next Saturday’s State Meet in Wamego.  This will be Dalton’s second trip in as many years to Wamego.”

 

The 1A State Cross Country Meet will be held at the Wamego Country Club this coming Saturday October 28th. Dalton will run at 12:55 p.m.

 

