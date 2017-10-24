County Commission Approves Appointment of Special Prosecutor

The Geary County Commission has approved the appointment of a special prosecutor to assist the Geary County Attorney’s office.

County Attorney Krista Blaisdell said there’s been a high caseload for the office this year, and additional support will help offset that current caseload. “They approved the contract and that will be with Laura Allen, the Morris County Attorney. ”

Blaisdell added that Allen will provide additional contract services for the county attorney’s office over the next couple of months at the rate of $80 an hour.