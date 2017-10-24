KJCK to Host Candidate Forums

Candidates for Geary USD 475 Board of Education and the Junction City Commission will participate in candidate forums on 1420 KJCK AM, The Talk of JC, beginning Monday, October 30. The forums will continue that week through November 3rd and wrap up on Monday November 6th. They are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day, and listeners may call in with their questions for the candidates.

City Commission candidate forums will air on October 30th and 31st, USD 475 Board of Education candidate forums November 1st, 2nd and 6th. On Friday, November 3rd one-hour will be dedicated to the proposed new Junction City High School project. A bond issue will be on the ballot for voter consideration on November 7th. If voters say yes the State of Kansas would pay 47% of the cost of a new high school, and the remainder of the necessary funding would come from federal heavy impact aid received by USD 475. School officials have made it clear no increase would be necessary in the local property tax levy for this project.

The Junction City Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum October 23rd that aired on 1420 KJCK AM, The Talk of JC. You can listen to that forum by clicking on the site below.