First Freeze Could be Near

Cold weather is coming.

Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte reported that weather forecasters are talking about temperatures dipping down into the 20’s Friday night which would result in a freeze. “For the most part we’re about a week past our average first frost. We haven’t really had an area-wide freezing temperature yet. Agriculture’s not going to be a problem. In fact some of these soybeans could use a good freeze to finish getting the stems dried down, get the leaves knocked off. We’re not that far behind on anything. I think actually a freeze is going to be a good thing, start knocking a few things down, let’s get us ready for fall.”

You might need to have an ice scraper for your vehicle windshield on Saturday morning.