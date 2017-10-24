In-Person Advance Voting Begins

Rebecca Bossemeyer, Geary County Clerk, has announced that in-person advance voting has begun in the Geary County Clerk’s Office, 200 E. 8th Street, Junction City during the following hours:

–October 24-October 27 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

–October 30 – November 3 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

–November 4 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

–November 6 8:30 a.m. to noon

Be sure to bring your photo ID with you.

Advance voting by mail continues until October 31. Remember in order to have a ballot mailed, an application must be completed and returned to the Clerk’s office by the October 31 deadline.

Voters can check their registration, get polling place information and view sample ballots by visiting Geary County’s web site, www.geary.kansasgov.com and clicking on “Voter View Kansas” or calling the County Clerk’s office at 238-3912.