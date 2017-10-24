K-State Closing in on Sellout of West Virginia Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Looking to extend its sellout streak of Bill Snyder Family Stadium to 39 games when the Wildcats face West Virginia on November 11, K-State Athletics officials have announced only scattered singles and standing-room only seating options remain for the contest against the Mountaineers, a game that serves as Fort Riley Day.

Scattered singles are priced at $35 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets are on sale for $65 and are available by clicking here, while a $149 Wildcat 4 Pack is available by clicking here.

Fans are also encouraged to sign up for ReplyBuy for any game-week visiting team returns by clicking here.

As always, fans looking for contiguous reserved ticket options can do so through Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, by clicking here.

K-State is on the road for the next two games. The Wildcats travel to Lawrence this Saturday for the 115th edition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown, a 2 p.m., contest in Memorial Stadium. The next week, November 4, K-State travels to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech at 11 a.m., inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Both games will be shown nationally by FS1.