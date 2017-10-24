Kansas man accused in rape of mentally deficient person

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspect in connection with an alleged rape.

On October 2, a woman reported the alleged mid-August sexual encounter at a Salina residence to Lindsborg Police, according to Police Sgt. James Feldman.

On Monday, following an investigating by the Salina Police Department they arrested 22-year-old Thomas Blair of Salina. He is being held for the rape of a mentally deficient person under the age of 18, according to the Saline County Jail booking report.