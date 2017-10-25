Filipino Veterans Honored

Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to Defeat Japan.

At a ceremony Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, a group of veterans family members of those who died belatedly received the medals, the nation’s highest civilian award.

More than 250,000 Filipino soldiers served alongside U.S. soldiers in World War II, including more than 57,000 who died. After the war ended, President Harry Truman signed laws that stripped away promises of benefits and citizenship for Filipino veterans. Only recently have the veterans won back some concessions and acknowledgment, including the gold medal.

Nita Miller of Junction City attended the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony, representing her late father, Juan R. Fabia, who survived the Bataan Death March in the Philippines during the war, and later served as a Filipino scout for the U.S. Army.

Later Wednesday evening veterans and family members will receive replicas of the Congressional Gold Medal at a formal celebration at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Miller provided photos for JC Post.