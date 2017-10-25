The National Weather Service says Junction City and Geary County are included in a freeze watch from late Friday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip down in the mid 20’s to low 30’s range.

The impacts of a freeze could result in unprotected cold-sensitive plants may be damaged or killed by the sub-freezing temperatures.

A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.

Other counties included in the watch area are Riley, Pottawatomie, Morris, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Douglas, Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson, Wabaunsee, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson. Manhattan, Wamego, Council Grove, and Alma are among many other cities included in the watch area.