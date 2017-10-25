Kan. man jailed on a $25K Bond for alleged criminal threat after standoff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged criminal threat.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a call for assistance from the City of Cherryvale Police Department after an officer attempted to arrest a Cherryvale man identified as James Pickett on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for Failure to Appear, according to a media release.

After initial contact Pickett barricaded himself inside his residence on West First Street in Cherryvale. Pickett made statements that he would do harm to any law enforcement officer that attempted to arrest him.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the residence and members of the Sheriffs Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T) cautiously approached the house and made verbal contact with Pickett.

After negotiations with Pickett urging him to surrender peacefully, Pickett exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Pickett was taken to Montgomery County Jail where Cherryvale Police Department is recommending charges of criminal threat.

“At the end of the day everyone including Mr. Pickett was safe and anytime you can resolve an incident such as this one peacefully it is a success,” said Sheriff Robert Dierks.

On Wednesday, Pickett remained in custody on a $25,000 Bond, according to the sheriff’s department.