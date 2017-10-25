Kansas man jailed for alleged child sex crimes

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes.

Just before 9:30 Tuesday, police responded to a central-Salina home after taking report of sexual abuse, according to Captain Mike Sweeney.

Police arrested 34-year-old Richard Pulkkinen, of Salina. He is an acquaintance of the family of the preteen female victim, according to Sweeney. A family reported the alleged crime.

Pulkkinen is being held in the Saline County Jail on requested charges of rape, criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.