Methamphetamine Showing Up

Methamphetamine….there has been an influx of this illegal drug.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf stated now authorities are starting to see an upswing in meth in this part of the country. “In my very humble opinion a lot of it has to do with the legalization of marijuana in the states such as Colorado. The drug cartels out of Mexico have felt that it is no longer fiscally…well they’re not making enough money off marijuana because there is so much of it here already.”

Wolf added the cartels are not concentrating on marijuana. They are manufacturing methamphetamine, shipping it across the border. He stated that they are making “a lot more money off a smaller quantity of product.”

Methamphetamine is highly addictive. The sheriff said, “From people I have spoken with who have been a user of methamphetamines, they get a very very intense high, and it’s rather short lived. They’re full of energy.”

