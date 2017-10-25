Veterans Day Program Set

The Geary County Veterans Alliance will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11th at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

The Alliance has announced that the keynote speaker will be CSM Richard E. Hearron.

Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald and the ‘100 Veterans of the Big Red One’ series she wrote will be part of the program, and there will be a presentation of Quilts of Valor to three nominees. That part of the program is conducted by Quilts of Valor Chair Donna Martinson.

CSM ( ret. ) Curtis Shanklin will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.