Geary County Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrest of Grandview Plaza Police Chief

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to Grandview Plaza back on October 22nd for a report of a disturbance. The Captain of Investigations for the Sheriff’s Office, Brian Hornaday, has reported that during the investigation, Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery and Criminal Restraint.

Hornaday said Thursday that this is an active, ongoing investigation. Therefore the Sheriff’s Office would not comment further.

Grandview Plaza Mayor Rick Geike confirmed that Peirano has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.