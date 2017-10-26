Halloween Costumes and Candy were Big at All Treats Day

Hundreds of trick or treaters filled Washington Street in downtown Junction City early Thursday evening. The occasion was All Treats Day.

Kids and adults in costume paraded down Washington behind the Junction City High School marching band and afterwards were treated to candy by local merchants.

City Manager Allen Dinkel walked in the parade with his family including his grandchildren. “I think it’s a wonderful thing. It shows the hometown feeling that we have here in Junction City.”

Savian Roberts dressed up in a skeleton costume. He enjoyed the candy. “It’s a pretty fun Halloween.” That sentiment may have been echoed by many who were in attendance. After the downtown activities the 12th Street Community Center also served as a location for candy and games.