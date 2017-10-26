Kan. man accused of criminal threat against woman, daughter

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a pair of separate alleged domestic disturbances.

A female acquaintance of Reinbold told police that she was smoking on her front porch in the 800 block of Cedar at around 4 a.m. Monday when she heard 44-year-old Eric Reinbold yelling from the backyard, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

When she tried to go inside, Reinbold stuck his foot in the door before she could shut it.

The woman said she started walking into the living room when Reinbold allegedly threw a flashlight at her, striking her in the back of the head. It left a laceration on the back of the victim’s head.

The woman’s 17-year-old daughter then attempted to get Reinbold to leave the residence. Police say that is when he threatened to get a gun and “take care of you,” according to Forrester.

Reinbold left before police arrived, crashing his vehicle into a metal swing in the backyard.

Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the same residence after the woman, accompanied by a male acquaintance, returned to gather some belongs and found Reinbold asleep in a bedroom.

A verbal dispute erupted and Reinbold allegedly threatened to put a bullet in the head of the 40-year-old man from Solomon. He again fled before police arrived, this time on foot.

Officers caught up to Reinbold in the 800 block of Spruce in Salina. They arrested him and booked into the Saline County Jail for domestic aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat, battery, damage to property, driving while suspended and additional requested charges.