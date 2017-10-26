Live Well Geary County, Junction City Food Policy Council receive leadership training grant

The Kansas Leadership Center has awarded Live Well Geary County and the Junction City Food Policy Council a Leadership Transformation Grant for 2018.

The grant will provide leadership skills training through a variety of KLC programs offered in Wichita and Kansas City. The programs are designed to help organizations, communities, businesses, school districts and individuals make progress on the issues they care about most, as well as provide a common language for addressing touch challenges.

“Our Leadership Transformation Grants provide skills training so Kansans from all walks of life can more successfully engage in the civic environment,” said Patty Clark, KLC’s Acting CEO.

Forty grantees were selected from the 93 applications submitted this year. These grants are funded by the Kansas Health Foundation and provide more than 1,500 spots in leadership programs for Kansas.