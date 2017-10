Marie C. (Boyer) Hanson, 91, Junction City, passed away on October 20, 2017 at Valley View Senior Life in Junction City, Kansas.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City on Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, October 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Londeen Funeral Chapel, 206 W. Fifth, Chapman, KS 67431.