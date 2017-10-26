Project Graduation Fundraiser

Project Graduation has been held in Junction City for more than 30 years.

The event follows commencement activities at Junction City High School, and allows graduates to celebrate with one another.

The first fundraiser of the year for Project Graduation will be a Fall Festival Craft Vendor event Saturday, october 28th, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Freshman Success Academy Main Gymnasium. There will be various direct sales consultants and craft vendors that shoppers can purchase products from.

There will be 18 direct sales companies and vendors who will be in attendance that shoppers can purchase them.