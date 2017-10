The 43rd annual auction and benefit meal for the Junction City Family YMCA is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 16 at Brown Auction Service at 2323 North Jackson.

There will be both silent and live auctions beginning at 6 p.m. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is also being hosted at the same location by Smithfield Foods. Tickets for the meal are $6 for adults, $3 for children six to ten, and those 5 and under eat free.

Meal serving will begin at 5 p.m.