The Junction City Blue Jays ( 4-3 ) travel to Wichita Friday night for a first-round game in the Class 6A postseason playoffs against Wichita West ( 5-3 ).

The Blue Jays are a nine seed and Wichita West an eight seed on the west side of the Class 6A playoff bracket. You can hear the game on 1420 KJCK AM, The Talk of JC, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan Indians are hosting Wichita East in a first-round playoff game at Bishop Stadium Friday night as well.