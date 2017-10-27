Ghost Tours Sunday at Fort Riley

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley will offer their 21st annual Ghost Tour Oct. 29 between 4 and 7:40 p.m. Tours will depart from the west side of Cavalry Parade Field every 20 minutes with the last tour departing at 7:20 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Costumed storytellers will guide visitors around historic main while narrating iconic classics like The Lady in Chains and The Custer House Teddy Bear Ghost, as well as stories from the most recent 2014 Ghost Book. This is a walking tour, covering just over a mile in about 45 to 60 minutes.

Guests may purchase a Fast Pass for $5 to move to the front of the line. Books that tell the stories of ghosts at Fort Riley will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will support the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley.