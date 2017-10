The Junction City Blue Jays ( 4-3 ) travel to Wichita Friday night for a first-round game in the Cla...

A total of 38 SWAT Tactical members have been training in Junction City this week. Police Chief Dan ...

#TankLife slowed down just enough to see and feel what they are capable of. #Daggers from 1st Battal...

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division