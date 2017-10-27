Swat Tactical Members Trained Locally

A total of 38 SWAT Tactical members have been training in Junction City this week.

Police Chief Dan Breci stated that they have been getting certified to be SWAT operators throughout Kansas. “The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is training at the Sheriff’s Department and at the Police Department these 38 individuals.” That explains the presence of Swat vehicles and tactical teams in the community in recent days. Breci stressed it is a training exercise which was scheduled to end Friday afternoon.

The police chief noted the training began at the Sheriff and Police Departments then at mid-week began moving out into the community. “They had selected somewhere between 15 and 20 houses or buildings that the public basically said you can use my property to train. ”

Again, it was a training exercise.