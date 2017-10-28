Blue Jays Rally to Defeat Wichita West

A two-yard touchdown run by Baylor Wilkey capped off a Junction City ( 6-3 ) drive in the closing minutes to lift the Blue Jays to a 28-21 first-round Class 6A playoff win over Wichita West ( 5-4 ).

But the real key play in the game came earlier in the second half. Wichita West led 14-7 and with the ball on fourth down at the Junction City three-yard line. The Pioneers tried a field goal but it was blocked by Devante King for the Blue Jays. He then scooped up the loose football and ran more than 90 yards for a game tying touchdown.

After the game Blue Jay coach Randall Zimmerman said the blocked field goal was tremendous on King’s part. “They had him blocked and he just went right through it. ” ZImmerman said it was important at that point in the game because no matter what the football belonged to the Blue Jays. “He took time, got it scooped and ran it in.”

The Blue Jays at Lawrence Free State in round two of the playoffs next Friday night.