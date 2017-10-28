Boil Water Advisory Declared for Some Residents of Fort Riley

In cooperation with Fort Riley officials the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a Boil Water Advisory Friday afternoon for drinking and cooking water for residents of the Ellis Heights community, Fort Riley On-Post Housing. Officials also recommended that residents of the Warner Peterson community take the same precautionary methods if experiencing discolored water.

This advisory resulted from a break in the water-main during construction work. Water pressure is being restored to impacted neighborhoods.

The Warner Peterson neighborhood is served by a separate water line; however, the loss in pressure due to the break caused pressure to fluctuate in this line as well. This fluctuation can cause the release of mineral buildup into the line resulting in discoloration of the water. To ensure safety of all residents, Fort Riley Public Works staff are flushing the Warner Peterson water line.

Fort Riley Environmental Division of Public Works and the Fort Riley Department of Public Health are conducting testing of water samples from both communities. The boil order will be canceled once water has been tested and verified safe for consumption.

Until the boil advisory is lifted, residents of these Fort Riley neighborhoods should take these steps:

a. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

b. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

c. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

d. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled.

Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

e. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Fort Riley Public Affairs Office