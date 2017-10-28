JC Post

High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Andale 66, El Dorado 13

Augusta 41, Rose Hill 18

Baldwin 41, Prairie View 21, 6OT

Bishop Miege 62, Spring Hill 14

Buhler 60, Circle 0

Centralia 32, Jackson Heights 14

Chanute 42, Independence 20

Colby 50, Goodland 32

Columbus 63, Parsons 28

DeSoto 44, Eudora 0

Doniphan West 58, Wabaunsee 0

Fort Scott 71, Ottawa 34

Frontenac 47, Baxter Springs 22

Holcomb 33, Hugoton 14

Jefferson North 58, McLouth 12

KC Piper 47, Atchison 26

Kingman 39, Pratt 25

Labette County 34, Coffeyville 8

Laverne, Okla. 46, Wichita Life Prep 0

Maize South 23, Andover Central 13

McPherson 49, Abilene 6

Medicine Lodge 44, Remington 6

Mulvane 42, Winfield 28

NOAH, Okla. 21, Christ Preparatory Academy 7

Olpe 41, Lyndon 33, 5OT

Osawatomie 49, KC Bishop Ward 0

Paola 34, Louisburg 12

Plainville 49, LaCrosse 6

Prue, Okla. 28, Moundridge 22

Rock Creek 28, Chapman 27

Salina Sacred Heart 45, Republic County 26

Scott City 28, Concordia 12

Smoky Valley 30, Clay Center 16

St. Francis 58, Trego 0

Tonganoxie 10, Basehor-Linwood 3

Topeka Hayden 35, Jefferson West 28

Troy 48, Horton 6

Valley Heights 1, Washington County 0

Wamego 24, Hays 21

Wellington 28, Ulysses 14

Yates Center 20, Oswego 18

Class 5A State Tournament=

Andover 29, Valley Center 27

Bonner Springs 10, BV Southwest 7

Goddard 60, Salina Central 13

Goddard-Eisenhower 35, Great Bend 28

Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Emporia 23

KC Schlagle 57, Highland Park 16

KC Turner 41, KC Sumner 7

Maize 52, Topeka West 6

Mill Valley 31, Topeka Seaman 7

Pittsburg 47, KC Washington 8

Salina South 24, Liberal 14

Shawnee Heights 40, Leavenworth 21

St. James Academy 48, Lansing 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, KC Harmon 0

Wichita Bishop Carroll 66, Arkansas City 38

Wichita Heights 41, Newton 26

Class 6A State Tournament=

Blue Valley 42, SM West 8

BV North 49, SM North 13

Derby 49, Dodge City 13

Garden City 7, Washburn Rural 0

Junction City 28, Wichita West 21

Lawrence 28, BV Northwest 27

Lawrence Free State 69, Wichita North 6

Manhattan 21, Wichita East 0

Olathe East 56, KC Wyandotte 0

Olathe North 14, BV West 7

Olathe Northwest 34, SM South 8

Olathe South 30, SM Northwest 21

SM East 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28, 6OT

Topeka 61, Wichita South 0

Wichita Campus 27, Hutchinson 21

Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Southeast 28___