JCHS Cross Country Runners Compete at State

Alissa Sanchez of Junction City finished 22nd in the Class 6A Girls State Meet on Saturday at Rimrock Farms near Lawrence.

Coach Ryan Norton said she turned in her second fastest time of the season at 19:51.78. The top 20 runners medal at the state meet so Sanchez came close. Kailey Koomen of Junction City ran her fastest time this season as she finished 63rd in 21:00.62.

In the Class 6A Boys race Christian Carter of Junction City finished 42nd in 16:57.09. Isaiah Galicia of Junction City finished 58th in 17:09.81.