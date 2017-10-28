Kansas man dies after hit by a vehicle

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kristin R. Heald, 35, Minneapolis, was westbound on Interstate 70 and exited northbound on U.S. 81.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian Jerry D Hurde Jr., 26, Salina, in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Heald was not injured and was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. Law enforcement released no additional details on the accident early Saturday.