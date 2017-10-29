Candidate Forums to Begin on 1420 KJCK AM

Candidates for local office in Junction City will be participating in a series of forums beginning Monday ( Oct.30 ) and continuing through Monday, Nov. 6 on 1420 KJCK AM, The Talk of JC.

Junction City Commission candidates will participate on Monday and Tuesday ( Oct. 30-31 ), USD 475 Board of Education candidates November 1,2 and 6. On Friday, Nov. 3 there will be a forum on the bond issue question that will be on the ballot for the proposed new Junction City High School.

The forums air each day from 8 – 9 a.m. Listeners may call in and ask their questions during that time.

The schedule for this Monday includes Junction City Commission candidates Tim Brown, Heinrich Biggs and Bob Henderson.