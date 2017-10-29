Kansas man found guilty a second time of sex crimes

RENO COUNTY —After two hours of deliberation Friday, a jury found a Kansas man guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Richard Dean McHenry, 57, was accused of inappropriate sexual encounters with a 32-year-old victim. He was convicted of similar charges in 2000 in Jefferson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

On Friday, She testified that at one time she loved McHenry, but also mentioned that he changed over time. She wanted to get away from him. She told him that she was coming to the home they once shared to get some of her belongings.

It was during that encounter where she was kicked and was forced to engage in a sexual act with him. She also claims it happened on another occasion. Both encounters were forced.

McHenry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder. After the conviction, his is bond was increased to $500,000 by District Judge Trish Rose. She set sentencing for Dec. 1.