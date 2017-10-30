2017 Election Results

Listen this week, Monday thru Friday, October 30 thru November 3, and Monday, November 6 for our Election Forums from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. each morning.

Candidates for the Junction City Commission and Geary County USD #475 Board of Education will be in our studios to answer your questions about the issues. We will also have representatives of the Geary County USD #475 School District in our studios to answer questions about the proposed bond issue for a new Junction City High School. Then listen and watch JC Post on election night, Tuesday, November 7th for election results..

The remaining candidate forum schedule includes Junction City Commission candidates Michael Gray, Jeff Underhill and Nicholas Allbritton on Tuesday, USD 475 Board of Education candidates Lawrence Young, WIlliam Brooks and Rina Neal on Wednesday, David Walker and Sara Talley on Thursday, plus LaDonna Junghans and Stephanie Holloway on Monday. This Friday representatives from USD 475 will be in our studios to respond to questions about the proposed high school bond issue.

Below, you can view and listen to the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum from Monday, October 23, 2017.