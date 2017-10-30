City Commission Candidates Weigh In On Proposed New High School

Three candidates for Junction City Commission aired their views on a proposed new Junction City High School and related issues Monday on 1420 KJCK AM, The Talk of JC.

During a candidate forum discussion about economic development one of the candidates, Tim Brown indicated he thinks the city has to make itself attractive. “There’s ways that we can do that. I think one of the things we have to do is the new school. And I know that’s very controversial, I was against it when it first came out. But I think the stars are aligned perfectly for this to occur, and if we don’t do it I think we are making a big mistake.”

Candidate Heinrich Biggs is not in favor of a new high school. “I’m against a new school, I’m sorry, I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with an old high school, I went to the high school. And they talk about the problems they have in that building. They had the same problems when I graduated in ’73 from that school.”

Candidate Bob Henderson referred to the 12 years he spent serving on the USD 475 Board of Education saying he has tremendous respect for officials in the district and the education they’re providing. “I also have tremendous respect for our citizens right here and their taxes, and such like that. I would be okay with that. What I worry about the new school is who’s putting in the streets, who’s putting in the curbs, who’s putting in the sewage, who’s putting in the water. That’s all going to have to come through the city and I think we have to take a really critical look at that to see how that’s going to be funded.”

JC Post talked with Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel for clarification in the infrastructure issue for a new school. He noted the city would cooperate with the school district. We’re assuming that property would be annexed into the city because they’ll want city water and wastewater services, and we’re going to require that. Plus we would also be able to provide fire protection and police protection if annexed in the city. As far as cost to the city those costs would be paid back by the school district, just like a developer. If somebody would come in and build a new piece of land they’d be required to pay the cost to bring water and sewer to their properties.”

On the subject of streets Dinkel noted that until he sees a formal plan he would not know if any additional streets would be needed.

The other candidates running for Junction City Commission include Jeff Underhill, Michael Gray and Nicholas Allbritton. They will be guests on a forum on the Talk of JC Tuesday from 8 to 9 a.m.

On November 7 voters will be asked to cast ballots on a bond issue for the proposed new high school. If they say yes the state of Kansas will pay 47% of the cost of the new school. Federal heavy impact aid received by USD 475 would pay for the remainder. School district officials have made it clear there would be no increase in the local property tax levy with this project.