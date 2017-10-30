City Will Shift Water to New Tanks Tuesday

The City of Junction City will undertake a major water project on Tuesday.

According to City Manager Allen Dinkel will he switched from the major storage tank northwest of the Water Plant to five nearby smaller tanks for a period of up to three months. For a period of not to exceed 10 hours on Tuesday the City will not be able to put more water into the system. The water tower will be full by 7 a.m. Tuesday, “And then we’ll start the process. Should be no real problems, do hope people conserve a little bit, and if you see any problems with water leaking call us immediately so we can address it as soon as possible. But you never know if or when that’s going to happen.”

Residents will be encouraged to conserve water on Tuesday. Dinkel stated, “Really not much, just be cognizant of the amount of water….of course no outside watering which I don’t think anybody is going to be doing anyhow. I think probably a normal day, but just be aware if something does happen we;ll be putting out a press release right away asking for the public to help. Shouldn’t be a big issue but want everybody to be aware of it in case something does happen like a water break or a fire.”

The project is part of a major effort to upgrade the city water plant.