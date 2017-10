Geary County employees will have a bake sale and basket raffle Monday and Tuesday to raise funds for the Junction City – Geary County United Way.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days at the Geary County Office Building.

County Treasurer Kathy Tremont reported that there will be a substantial amount of baked goods. There will also be six baskets for which you can purchase tickets for a drawing.