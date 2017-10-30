K-State at Texas Tech on Saturday

K-STATE TRAVELS TO LUBBOCK FOR MORNING BIG 12 BATTLE

Kansas State looks for its second Big 12 road win in as many weeks on Saturday as the Wildcats head to Lubbock, Texas, to battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday’s game at Jones AT&T Stadium, which kicks at 11 a.m., will be shown nationally on FS1 with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Evan Moore (analyst) on the call. The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM channels 132 and 199 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available atkstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.

A LOOK AT K-STATE

Guided by Hall of Famer Bill Snyder, who is in his 26th year at the helm, the Wildcats are looking to inch one step closer to bowl eligibility Saturday in Lubbock.

in Lubbock. The K-State offense has rushed for 470 yards and six touchdowns on the ground over the last two weeks against No. 9 Oklahoma and Kansas.

The Wildcats, who have reached 200 rushing yards five times this season, enter the week second in the Big 12 in rushing at 199.5 yards per game, second in yards per carry (5.1) and third in rushing touchdowns (18).

Running back Alex Barnes has topped 100 yards in each of the last two games, going for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Sooners, while he rushed for 128 yards and two scores against the Jayhawks.

It marks the second time in his career Barnes has recorded consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

Six different Cats have scored on the ground this year, while four different receivers have carded a touchdown catch, led by Dalton Schoen and Isaiah Zuber’s three.

The K-State defense is led by a pair of linebackers in Trent Tanking (65 tackles) and Jayd Kirby (60 tackles), both of whom rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in tackles.

Kirby had five tackles, 4.0 TFLs, a sack, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup at Kansas.

Kendall Adams and D.J. Reed have been ballhawks with a combined five interceptions, including three by Reed.

Cornerback Duke Shelley is second in the Big 12 with eight passes defended, while Reed has 28 career passes defending in just his second season.

Reed is the reigning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after combining for 189 return yards against KU.

His day was featured by a 99-yard kickoff-return touchdown, extending K-State’s kick-return score streak to a nation-best 13 straight years.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES

Texas Tech leads the all-time series 8-9.

The Wildcats have won five of the last six meetings, which includes a 41-34 win in Lubbock in 2011 and a 49-26 road triumph in 2013, the first time in the series the Wildcats won consecutive games in Lubbock.

K-State is 3-7 all-time in games played in Lubbock.

Bill Snyder is 8-5 all-time against Texas Tech, while he is 1-3 against Red Raider teams coached by Kliff Kingsbury.

RYAN LACKEY

Assistant Director | Athletics Communications