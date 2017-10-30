Operation Santa Claus Ribbon Cutting Set

Fort Riley has confirmed via a social media report that the ribbon cutting for 2017 Operation Santa Claus is scheduled this Thursday, Nov. 2 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Santa’s Workshop at 2600 Trooper Drive, Fort Riley.

Operation Santa Claus is an established program, sponsored by AUSA ( Central Kansas – Fort Riley chapter ) to collect toys for military children.

Units and individuals are encouraged to support the program with donations of new, safe children’s toys which can be dropped off at Santa’s Workshop and other locations to be announced.