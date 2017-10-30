Sheriff’s Department Reports Three Non-injury Accidents

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies worked three non-injury accidents during the Friday through Sunday time period.

Deputies responded on Friday to 10900 Humboldt Creek Road for a single vehicle accident. Jamie Dickson, Junction City, was northbound on Humboldt Creek road in a Ford F150 when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

—

Deputies responded to westbound I-70 at mile marker 301 east of Junction CIty for a single vehicle non-injury accident. Pearl Acheson, Junction City was westbound Saturday night in a Nissan Sentra when she struck debris in the road way.

—

Deputies responded to K-57 mile marker 13 for a single vehicle non-injury accident Sunday night. Jerry Kramer, Junction City, was traveling southbound in a Nissan Versa when the vehicle struck a deer.