United Way Fundraisers

The Central National Bank main bank at 8th and Washington in downtown Junction City will host a Potato Bar Wednesday to benefit the Junction City / Geary County United Way.

This is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the basement of the bank. Enter through the northwest doors and proceed down the stairs.

The cost will be $5 for a potato with toppings. Those can include chili, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, sour cream, chives, ham. butter, bacon and broccoli. Drinks will be provided.

If you are in a hurry you can get your food to go. All proceeds will go to the local United Way.

Tyme Out Lounge will team up with Junction City / Geary County United Way on Wednesday.

From noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. a portion of the proceeds from food sales will benefit the local United Way. You can also celebrate the anniversary of Tyme Out Lounge.