Wanted suspects arrested in Kansas beauty salon after chase

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges.

On Friday, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2004 Lincoln for multiple traffic violations in the 600 block of N 9th Street in Garden City. The vehicle failed to yield to police, and a pursuit was initiated, according to a media release.

As officers continued to attempt to stop the vehicle the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Jake Duran of Pueblo, CO., ran the stop sign at 12th and Fulton Street and struck an eastbound blue Dodge passenger vehicle.

The suspect continued to flee. Near 8th and St. John Street, the suspect vehicle began to smoke and became disabled.

The suspect turned into the parking lot at 400 N 8th Street and exited the vehicle while it was still in motion. The vehicle continued to travel through the parking lot and struck an unoccupied parked Honda Pilot.

Police began a foot pursuit south through the parking lot. The suspect ran into the Legends Beauty Salon, 109 West Grant Avenue where he was arrested after a brief struggle.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, Alexis Valverde of Pueblo, Colorado. She fled the vehicle after it struck the parked car.

There were no injuries during the pursuit. Officers conducted a search of the suspect vehicle and located several items of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

Duran is being held in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charges of Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fleeing and Eluding, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Opiates. He also had a felony warrant from Pueblo Colorado for Possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon, Possession of a controlled substance, and manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance.

Valverde faces possible charges of Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Opiates and Criminal Use of a Weapon.