Wildcats and Mountaineers Set for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff on November 11

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ABC/ESPN announced Monday morning that Kansas State’s November 11 home game against West Virginia – a contest that serves as Fort Riley Day – will kick off at 2:30 p.m., and be televised nationally by either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

It marks the second-straight year the matchup between the Wildcats and Mountaineers will be shown on an ESPN network as last year’s game was on ESPNU.

K-State leads the all-time series against WVU, 5-2, including a 4-1 mark since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Wildcats won their first home game over West Virginia, 35-12, in 2013 and clipped the Mountaineers, 24-23, two years ago in the season finale, a game that made the Wildcats bowl eligible.

Only scattered singles and standing-room only seating options remain for the contest against West Virginia. Scattered singles are priced at $35 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets are on sale for $65 and are available by clicking here, while a $149 Wildcat 4 Pack is available by clicking here.

Fans are also encouraged to sign up for ReplyBuy for any game-week visiting team returns by clicking here. As always, fans looking for contiguous reserved ticket options can do so through Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, by clicking here.

The Wildcats face Texas Tech on Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The game will kick off at 11 a.m., and be aired nationally on FS1.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 11

Baylor vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. FSN

AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

West Virginia at K-State 2:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Kansas at Texas 5 p.m. Longhorn Network/Jayhawk TV

TCU at OU or OSU at ISU 7 p.m. FOX

TCU at OU or OSU at ISU TBA ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU



– k-statesports.com –



RYAN LACKEY

Asst. Director/Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics