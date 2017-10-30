Winter Sports Student / parent Orientation Meeting

There will be a student-parent orientation meeting for those interested in participating in a winter sport at Junction City High School on Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Junction City High School main campus.

According to Athletic Director Matt Westerhaus, at 7 p.m. each winter sport will conduct their own informational meeting to discuss tryout procedures and rules. Following individual sports meetings,there will be an opportunity for parents to ask athletic director questions on general policies within the athletic department.

Winter sports offered at Junction City High School are boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, boys swimming and wrestling.

Winter sports practices will begin on Monday, November 13th.