The City of Junction City will conduct their annual Fall Leaf Collection / Drop-off Program starting Tuesday October 31st and continuing as weather permits through the end of December 15th. Junction City residents may bring bags of leaves, grass clippings and bulk leaves to be dropped off at either Playground Park in the 1000 block of West 5th Street near the City Pool area or the Public Works Center at 2324 North Jackson Street near the City / County Animal Shelter.

Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said residents are asked to only drop off leafs or grass clippings. Trash and tree limbs are not allowed.

The drop off centers will be on the honor system relying on the public to not place trash or tree limbs in the collection bin areas. The drop-off center bins will be constructed of concrete barriers and signed accordingly at the locations.

If trash and other non-biodegradable materials become an issue the drop-off collection system will stop and the program will be restructured.

The intent of the program is to become environmental stewards of the community, allow residents an opportunity to drop and remove leaves and other bio-degradable materials, minimize the amount of materials going into our landfills and further help in maintaining affordable sanitation rates within the community.