School Bond Issue Passes

Voters have approved a bond issue to help fund a new Junction City High School.

The vote on Tuesday was 1,825 in favor and 1,455 no. There are some provisional ballots that will be reviewed by the Board of Canvassers on Monday, but Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer confirmed there are not enough of them to change any of the election outcomes.

Geary USD 475 Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt, was relieved after the votes had been counted. The next step will be to purchase land for the new school. “We’ve got to go through and interview for a construction manager at-risk firm and then we’ll start the design phase of the high school.” Witt has indicated in the past that the new school will be located on the west side of the city.

Because the bond issue was approved the State of Kansas will now pay 47% of the cost of building that new school. Federal Heavy Impact Aid received by USD 475 will provide the remainder of the funding. School district officials have made it clear that there will be no increase in the local property tax levy.

According to the County Clerk’s Office 21.25% of the registered voters went to the polls on Tuesday, or 3,398 people.