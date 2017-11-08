JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

School Bond Issue Passes

by 30 Comments

Voters have approved a bond issue to help fund a new Junction City High School.

The vote on Tuesday was 1,825 in favor and 1,455 no. There are some provisional ballots that will be reviewed by the Board of Canvassers on Monday, but Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer confirmed there are not enough of them to change any of the election outcomes.

Geary USD 475 Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt, was relieved after the votes had been counted. The next step will be to purchase land for the new school. “We’ve got to go through and interview for a construction manager at-risk firm and then we’ll start the design phase of the high school.” Witt has indicated in the past that the new school will be located on the west side of the city.

Because the bond issue was approved the State of Kansas will now pay 47% of the cost of building that new school. Federal Heavy Impact Aid received by USD 475 will provide the remainder of the funding. School district officials have made it clear that there will be no increase in the local property tax levy.

According to the County Clerk’s Office 21.25% of the registered voters went to the polls on Tuesday, or 3,398 people.

  • ksumom22

    Why did we even have this election if not even a quarter of the registered voters cared to show up to the polls? THIS election was the most important to YOU as a Geary County/Junction City resident. Please, if you have complaints, bitches or gripes about the city, do not vocalize it as you have lost your voice by not voting.

    • dirtybeaver

      I made sure to vote so I can continue to bitch!!!

      • ksumom22

        Me, too!

        • JC Resident

          God help us all!!!!

  • George

    Well 11.4 % of the registered voters voted for this, and 9.1 % against. Really a poor showing for this important vote.

    I think this will come back and bite us in the butt.

    Maybe they will pick up all the signs soon.

    Still don’t know why they needed a bond issue, with all the money already available.

    • Ed Smith

      We had to pass the bond issue because someone had to GUARANTEE
      payment on the $105 million. Some of the money is on hand (federal). However, the
      state will be allocating the money year by year. If the state, for some reason,
      fails to accumulate (or allocate) the funds for the bond payments, we are stuck
      with paying principal (+ interest) because we volunteered to be co-signers. As
      the bond election notice announced, there is no guarantee these funds will be
      available. So, it is a done deal. What could go wrong?

  • Scott Johnson

    Whether you are for the new school or not, this low voter turnout is a big problem. Of close to 16,000 registered voters only 3398 bothered to vote or 21.25%. The bond passed by 370 votes, 1855 yes and 1455 no. 370 people or about 2.5% of the entire voting population decided how to spend over 100 million hard earned tax dollars that are coming from other towns in Kansas and other states.

    This is exactly why we have a 20 trillion national debt that grows daily. Money is handed out from the government pork barrel and in the case of Junction City no one bothered to see what a terrible job of managing money the Junction City leaders have done over the last 10 to 12 years.

    I understand the reason for heavy impact aid but I wish the feds would do a little supervision on where the money goes. It would not be hard for them to see the past actions of the local leaders have given the civilians and military the highest taxes in the state on property that won’t sell.

    My belief is the the influx of 100 million for the new school will give Junction City a temporary boost that may allow people a window to sell some property. This will help those with a lot of property, why do you thick the elite pushed this so hard. I think the low voter turnout is because a large segment of the population does not plan to be around in a few years.

    • dirtybeaver

      I hope you are right. Need my house to sell before any potential repercussions of this being screwed up force my taxes even higher.

    • pessimist in town

      Voter turnout not-withstanding,
      I’m not sure I’m tracking here. I know you have “worked” for your money but much of it came from the work and effort of Russell and those who worked for him, and was gifted to you. Is this somehow different than people’s tax money being redistributed to JC? Furthermore, your continued criticism of how money was managed over the last 10-12 years, includes years where a certain commissioner Scott Johnson was serving as an elected official. When will you get off of your hing-horse and work to make actual contributions?

      • Ed Smith

        You might be aware of the fact that the city commission has
        5 members. On any vote on any proposal 3 to 2 or 4 to 1 wins. I can remember
        many times Scott tried to get something stopped that impacted the citizens’
        pocket books and was overridden 3/2 and 4/1. I am also aware of Scott’s
        attempts to offer suggestions to city commissioners & the staff since
        leaving the area and he has been ignored. Your comments, IMHO, are misguided.

      • Scott Johnson

        You may or may not of heard of Mid America Machine Corp or Horizons Inc but my father brothers and I built and sold Machinery and RV’s Build in JC and sold all over the world and we did very well. I also built and worked on houses since I was a kid. During my years on the commission I helped get rid of Barnes and brought to light the development agreements that caused most of the waste. My wife taught school in USD 475 for over 25 years.

        I have no idea what you did then or are doing now because you won’t use your real name. To make you feel better lets assume I’m the Devil. This does not change the fact that I have been right about the wasted money and mismanagement that caused it.

        • pessimist in town

          Yes, I am familiar with the businesses you have been a part of. I am also aware that your uncle is the one who actually mattered in said businesses. That said, I am sure you have a much different view of things, as do most narcissists. Interesting that in trying to pump up your image, you have to reference your wife who did indeed serve the community. I feel for her and thank her for her work.

          Something positive is happening in the community and you can’t stand it. You’ve left the community, now please leave us alone!

          • Scott Johnson

            You seem to be very worried about what my family did or does. My Uncle was a great Realtor and Developer. To set the record straight my father was a very good engineer and designer which is why Mid America Machine and Horizons were a success. Also because we had very good men and women that worked with us. My Uncles connection to Mid America Machine was that he invested in it and made a huge profit on it when we sold. The facts regarding our Companies can be easily confirmed. You might start by checking with the management of the JC Post.

            As I mentioned the new school will help myself and other property owners if everything goes well. We still own property in JC and pay more property taxes there than we do in Wyoming.

            Everything I stated about government waste is true, feel free to contact my wife for her opinion.

            You need to know your facts before you slander someone.

          • JCRESIDENT

            It is only slander if it isn’t true he knows you well

        • JCRESIDENT

          Your father and Uncles were fine gentlemen and they carried you whining butt along, you have been a whiner all your life if it was not for them carrying you along you would be nothing

          • Scott Johnson

            Very easy to insult people from behind a computer without using your name. My post is true and a very small segment of the population often controls the spending of a lot of money, that is a problem. You will need to understand that everyone should be able to give their opinion.

            The bond did pass with about 11% for it, 9% against, and close to 80% that did not care. This is not a good way to pass anything involving 100 million plus dollars.

            This site would be a lot better if people were required to use their names. It would increase the facts and decrease the insults.

          • JCRESIDENT

            I stated the facts you have been a whiner and user all your life and you are part of the problem not the solution, your just a spoiled rich brat and you always have been.

        • JC Resident

          Right on Scott! Tell it like it is!

    • JCRESIDENT

      Scotty, the past actions of our local leaders has nothing to do with heavy impact aid as that is only given to school districts and not City or County Leaders which no matter what you shovel you were part of, every project the school district has invested that money in has been successful. Stop your whining the people have spoken, how many of your no voters stayed home and did not vote, Enjoy Wyoming Scotty!!!

  • taxed2death

    I just wonder how many put there opinions on this forum who were against the new HS didn’t get out to vote ? Whomever they are have nothing to say !!

    • HeadlessHorseman

      I bet very few. Most who participated in this debate were likely to vote. I know I did.

    • ksumom22

      I agree with headless. Most of the people on here seem to be very informed. I think our biggest problem is that we consistently have a low voter registration/turn out. Even for the Gov and POTUS races, we are always way below the state and national averages of participation.

      It’s like everyone just said, “well hell, it doesn’t matter what I think anyway.” All of the races were pretty close, and I agree with Scotty, if even 50% of the registered voters showed up, the elections could have been vastly different. You don’t even have to vote on election day, you can vote early. If you cannot make it to the booth, then call your election office, tell them that you need a mail-in ballot or get them to sign you up on a permanent mail-in ballot list. There really are many avenues to vote, there’s no excuse of not voting, especially in an election that effects literally every single person who lives in JC.

  • jcresident89

    Woohoo! Now those kids won’t have a nasty school to go to anymore.

    • dirtybeaver

      Yea but they still have live in Junk City so they lose either way.

      • jcresident89

        Better than manhattan. I’ve lived all over the country and manhattan is one of the worst towns I’ve ever lived in!

        • dirtybeaver

          First let me say I do live in Junction unfortunately. I moved here to be with my now wife. Second….that is hilarious. Both towns have high property taxes but at least Manhattan has something to show for it. Better shopping, better parks and trails, better career opportunities and on and on. There is a reason Junction City has the reputation it does.

          • ksumom22

            I don’t know when you came to JC, but trust me, we by no means have any reason to hold on to that reputation. When I was a kid, it took over an hour to get from 6th & Washington to 18th and Washington on military payday. We used to come over here just to watch all the “action” going on . There were limos up and down Washington, bars open all over, people everywhere. If you go down Washington St now after 9:00, it’s pretty dead. Nothing going on. The worst thing that we did was allow Wal-Mart to take over East Chestnut. Once it built there, we should have gotten in some other big store and kept recruiting businesses to build here.

            Instead we put all of our dollars down on the military and we went broke. All those who forced us to play that game, have now left. Happily singing as they count their dollars that they bilked out of the taxpayers.

            Our crime rates are way lower now. Mostly the people being arrested are people too poor to pay for their tickets or people driving drunk.

            So, if you don’t like our little, quiet town, and continue to call it junk, then people from outside will continue to call it junk. So, what exactly do you propose to make it not junk? Have you helped it out in any way? The crime rates are essentially at zero.

            We have hardly any local businesses left. Do you support the ones that we do have? Have you been to the theater? It’s one of the best around, and way cheaper than the IMAX in Manhattan. Do you eat at Bella’s or Munsons?

            Until you put out the effort to make the city better and fail at all of your attempts, then you have a right to say we are junk. As of right now, you’re part of the problem.

          • taxed2death

            Manhattan has what it has because of KSU. If it wasn’t for that fact Manhattan wouldn’t have what it does now by a long shot. They aren’t even off of
            a major interstate. That’s a fact. You have a right to put your opinon on this forum but get your facts straight .

  • No Hope 4 JC

    I thought the purpose of the school district was to successfully educate our kids? I also thought that process took place mainly in the classroom? It did when I attended USD475 and JCHS. Sure it would be nice to have a new sports complex. But is that going to make our kids better educated? I seriously doubt it. Are we filling the current sports venues with fans? Not at any of them that I attend. This was sold to the public as a proposal that would essentially cost the residents of Geary Co nothing. Not even close to the truth. USD475 Is more than happy to tell you they have $30 million in the bank to spend on a new high school. But how much do they owe? IMO, the majority of the money being spent, should be spent modernizing the classrooms and hiring additional teachers. And paying the teachers a good, competitive wage so they don’t use JCHS as a stepping stone to a better job. Better education starts in the classroom with good teachers that have all the tools they need. Not in the swimming pool. If you want to attract people to USD475, then get rid of the sky high property tax and almost 10% sales tax that prospects all look at before moving here. Until those things happen, JC will continue down the same stagnant path that it’s on now. And our graduates will continue to leave JC because of the lack of opportunities and employment here. It’s time we stopped worrying about keeping up with the Jones’, and worry about the things that really matter to try to improve Junction City and Geary Co. And yes, I voted!

  • Bryan

    Here’s a fun riddle:
    How many principals does it take to effectively educate 1600 kids?
    I don’t know, but 6 is either not enough or too many.