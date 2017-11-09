Abilene Named “Most Adorable Small Town in Kansas” by MSN

MSN recently released a list of the most adorable small towns in every US state. Abilene took home the honor for Kansas in 2017.



Abilene, Kansas is most famous for being the hometown of President Eisenhower, and no first-time visit would be complete without visiting his house at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library and Museum, where he is now buried. The Georgian-style Seelye Mansion is also a popular attraction. – MSN

