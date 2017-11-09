Former Junction City Chamber President Dennis Beson takes up new position in Russell County, Alabama

Former Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dennis Beson has been selected as the new President and CEO for the Phenix City, Alabama/Russell County Chamber of Commerce.

Chair of the Phenix City Search Committee Melissa Gaunt said, “We had many strong candidates from throughout the county. Dennis Beson was the ideal choice. He brings a weather of experience in management and chamber operations to the chamber.”

During his tenure as President/CEO of the Junction City Chamber Beson was responsible for a consolidated Chamber which included the Economic Development, Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Military Affairs Divisions.